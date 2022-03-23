Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.49% to Settle at $4.1148 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 25.06 cents per gallon, or 6.49% to $4.1148 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Second highest close in history

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up $1.0851 or 35.82% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 8, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 7.27% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 135.43% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 125.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 7.27% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 36.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7847 or 76.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1502ET