Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 7.33% to Settle at $3.7184 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 25.40 cents per gallon, or 7.33% to $3.7184 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 45.07 cents or 13.79% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Off 16.20% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 100.59% from its 52-week low of $1.8537 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021
--Rose 96.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 57.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 16.20% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.3883 or 59.58%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-13-22 1459ET