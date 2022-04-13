Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 7.33% to Settle at $3.7184 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 25.40 cents per gallon, or 7.33% to $3.7184 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 45.07 cents or 13.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Off 16.20% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 100.59% from its 52-week low of $1.8537 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 96.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 16.20% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3883 or 59.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

