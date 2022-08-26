Log in
WTI
08-26-22
93.05 USD   +0.06%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $100.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
Nigeria releases $265 mln for outstanding airline ticket sales
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.51% This Week to Settle at $2.8513 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 8.30% This Week to Settle at $4.0076 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 30.71 cents per gallon, or 8.30% to $4.0076 this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 79.17 cents or 24.62% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 5.85 cents or 1.48%

--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 21.96% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 94.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 90.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 70.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.96% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6775 or 71.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1504ET

