Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 8.30% This Week to Settle at $4.0076 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 30.71 cents per gallon, or 8.30% to $4.0076 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 79.17 cents or 24.62% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 5.85 cents or 1.48%

--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 21.96% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 94.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 90.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 70.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.96% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6775 or 71.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1504ET