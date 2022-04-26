Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 9.22% to Settle at $4.4679 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 37.70 cents per gallon, or 9.22% to $4.4679 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--A new record high

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 56.71 cents or 14.54% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Up 134.45% from its 52-week low of $1.9057 hit Tuesday, April 27, 2021

--Rose 134.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 89.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 21.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.1378 or 91.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

