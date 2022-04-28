Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 9.86% to Settle at $5.1354 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 46.11 cents per gallon, or 9.86% to $5.1354 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--A new record high

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.2346 or 31.65% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 24, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Up 169.12% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 161.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 117.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 39.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.8053 or 120.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1505ET