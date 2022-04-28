Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/28 03:06:02 pm EDT
104.89 USD   +2.96%
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.16% to Settle at $107.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pColgate-Palmolive May Have to Cut 2022 EPS Guidance On Inflation, FX Headwinds, RBC Says
MT
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.37% to Settle at $3.5034 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 9.86% to Settle at $5.1354 -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 46.11 cents per gallon, or 9.86% to $5.1354 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--A new record high

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.2346 or 31.65% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 24, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Up 169.12% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 161.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 117.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 39.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.8053 or 120.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.16% to Settle at $107.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pColgate-Palmolive May Have to Cut 2022 EPS Guidance On Inflation, FX Headwinds, RBC Say..
MT
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.37% to Settle at $3.5034 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 9.86% to Settle at $5.1354 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.27% to Settle at $105.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$3.34; Settles at US$105.36 per Barrel
MT
02:25pPBF Energy Swings to Q1 Profit, Revenue Rises -- Shares Gain
MT
01:47pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rising Thursday
MT
01:16pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indexes Rise as Strong Mega-Cap Ea..
MT
01:10pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish