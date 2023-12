HOUSTON (Reuters) - Executives from Frontera Energy and CGX Energy said on Monday they expect to make a final investment decision by 2026 on developing a promising Guyana offshore block with first output potentially by 2030.

The Frontera-CGX joint venture could become the next oil group to advance an oil exploration project in Guyana after an Exxon Mobil-led group. That group began output in 2019 and was recently pumping nearly 400,000 barrels per day.

The timeline for the Corentyne block development was disclosed during a presentation to investors, after analyzing data from a second exploration well, Wei-1, where the companies identified medium sweet oil.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)