(Alliance News) - European stock markets are headed for an upward opening Wednesday, as traders assess rising expectations that major central banks are done with the current round of monetary tightening and may begin cutting interest rates next year.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, is expected to rise 50 points or 0.2 percent after closing in the green in the 30,363.53 area, according to IG futures.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is expected in green by 56 points or 0.8 percent, the CAC 40 of is expected in fractional green as is Frankfurt's DAX 40.

Among Italy's smaller lists on Tuesday evening, the Mid-Cap rose 1.8 percent to 44,184.61, the Small-Cap advanced 1.4 percent to 27,250.78, and Italy Growth closed in the green by 0.1 percent to 8,117.22.

On the Mib, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena traded well, ending the rally up 2.7 percent, with new price at EUR3.07 per share and following up on the bullish candle of the eve, albeit by a more modest 0.4 percent.

Strength also on Brunello Cucinelli stock, which closed up 2.6 percent after two bearish sessions. The stock began trading Monday on the Milan bluechip list.

Prysmian, on the other hand, was up 2.0 percent at EUR40.65. However, the stock went on to touch EUR40.80, thus updating its 52-week high.

Amplifon closed up 1.6 percent, following eve's 1.7 percent decline.

Good buys also on Campari, which moved ahead 0.5 percent to EUR10.15 per share after the previous session's 0.9 percent green.

Leonardo - in the green by 1.0% - announced Monday that Southwest Airlines, among the largest airlines in the U.S. with some 127 million passengers carried annually, has chosen its to redefine the baggage handling system for the transit area at Denver International Airport. The contract, worth more than EUR25 million, includes a custom-developed solution for Southwest to better manage operational, manual baggage handling and transfer activities.

Stellantis - among the few bearish performers - gave up 1.1 percent, with new price at EUR21.28 per share, echoing eve's decline of 0.1 percent.

Nexi, on the other hand, left 0.4 percent on the parterre at EUR7.39 per share. Of note, Citigroup raised its target price on the stock to EUR8.60 from EUR7.20 per share.

On the Mid-Cap, Seco closed the session up 5.9 percent to EUR3.46 per share. Worth mentioning, Goldman Sachs cut the target price to EUR4.40 from EUR7.10 with a 'buy' recommendation.

Industrie De Nora -- up 5.2 percent -- and H2U Technologies, a developer of next-generation electrolyzers, announced on Monday a research agreement to identify and develop low-cost, high-performance electro-catalysts for hydrogen production by water electrolysis.

Sesa, on the other hand, advanced 3.9 percent. The company announced Tuesday that it had approved results for the six-month period ended Oct. 30 with a net profit of EUR41.6 million from EUR41.1 million in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted net income attributable to the group was EUR50.1 million from EUR45.9 million as of Oct. 30, 2022, up 9.1 percent year-on-year. Revenues and other income grew 15 percent to EUR1.50 billion from EUR1.31 billion in the same period 2022.

Fincantieri closed trading up 0.8 percent. On Friday it reported that Vard -- a Norwegian subsidiary -- had signed an agreement with an international customer to build a cable-laying ship. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The value of the contract is between EUR200 and EUR250 million.

Among the bearish, Salvatore Ferragamo closed the session 1.1 percent in the red at EUR12.26. SocGen cut its target price to EUR8.00 from EUR10.00 with a 'sell' recommendation.

OVS, on the other hand, gave up 1.2 percent on the heels of the eve's 0.2 percent decline.

On the SmallCap, Digital Bros did best of all by advancing with 9.3% and new price at EUR10.75, in its fourth closed session with a bullish candle.

Boost on Aquafil, which appreciated 3.6% after Monday's 4.1% decline.

Greenthesis rose 4.5 percent after announcing Monday that it had finalized a new EUR50 million financing agreement with banks Natixis SA, Milan branch, and Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, the former as agent bank and both as lending banks and Mandated Lead Arrangers & Bookrunners. This transaction, reads the company's statement, is aimed "at broadening the financial base in order to be able to support organic investments and acquisitions by external lines."

TXT e-solutions -- up 3.9 percent -- on Monday disclosed that it sold 176,471 of its own shares to the "PIPE" fund -- private investment in public equity -- managed by Alkemia SGR Spa, at a price of EUR17.00 per share, higher than their average carrying value and compared to the average market value of the last 3 months of EUR16.23.

Italia Exhibition Group gave up 2.9%, after two sessions closed among the bullish.

Caleffi, on the other hand, gave up 2.2%, veering lower after two sessions with a bullish candle.

Among SMEs, Cofle closed up 8.4 percent after announcing Tuesday that it is continuing its collaboration with Ineos Automotive, which has led to the creation and customization of advanced reduced gear engagement and disengagement and differential lock and unlock systems, directly developed by Cofle's engineering center, for its new 4x4 off-road vehicle, the INEOS Grenadier. Cofle expects that in 2023, sales related to the order with Ineos will close at EUR1.6 million, while projections for 2024 indicate a significant increase to EUR3.8 million.

Boost also on Franchetti, which moved the price ahead 3.7 percent to EUR4.19 per share echoing eve's gain, equally with 3.7 percent.

Edil San Felice--declining 3.7 percent--announced Monday that it had signed the first two contracts implementing the framework agreement with Anas Sardegna for the maintenance and installation of new road safety barriers. The agreement, with a total economic value of EUR5 million, was signed in May, will last four years, and will allow Edil San Felice to make its entry into a new region, continuing its territorial expansion path, the company explained in a note.

High Quality Food--in the red by 2.4 percent--reported on Monday that it had purchased the minority shares of its subsidiary Gourmade Srl from shareholders Massimiliano Del Brusco and Riccardo Pacifici, who held 30 percent and 15 percent, respectively, increasing its stake in the subsidiary from 55 percent to 100 percent.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in the green 1.5 percent at 3,675.94, the Hang Seng was up 0.6 percent at 3,675.94, and the Shanghai Composite finished 1.0 percent in the red at 2,903.23.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed up 0.7 percent as did the Nasdaq while the S&P 500 finished in the green by 0.6 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0955 versus USD1.0978 recorded in Tuesday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2677 from USD1.2755 Tuesday night.

Brent crude is worth USD79.27 per barrel versus USD79.35 per barrel at Tuesday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,042.03 an ounce from USD2,025.59 an ounce Tuesday night.

Wednesday's macroeconomic calendar includes, at 1000 CET, from the Eurozone the current account balance while at 1100 CET, also from the Eurozone, it will be the turn of construction sector output.

From the US, at 1300 CET, will come report on the mortgage market, followed at 1430 CET by the current account balance for the third quarter.

At 1630 CET, again from the U.S., crude oil stocks, EIA report and Cushing's inventory. At 1900 CET, on the other hand, a 20-year bond auction is scheduled.

Finally, a 20-year Treasury bond auction is scheduled at 1900 CET.

No particular announcements are expected among the companies.

