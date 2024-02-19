GEORGETOWN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Guyana plans to disclose winners of the country's first competitive auction of offshore oil blocks by the end of March, an official with the country's Ministry of Natural Resources said on Monday.

The government continues to review proposals and analyze documents provided by six of eight groups that placed bids in an oil auction last September, Senior Petroleum Coordinator Bobby Gossai Jr. told Reuters at the country's annual energy conference.

Bidders include a consortium composed of Exxon Mobil , Hess Corp and China's CNOOC, and another with TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy and Malaysia's Petronas. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle)