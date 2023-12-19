Harbour Energy PLC - London-based oil and gas company with operations in the UK North Sea, Norway, Mexico, Indonesia and Vietnam - Notes announcement by operator Mubadala Energy, an Abu Dhabi-based oil and gas company, that the Layaran-1 well in Indonesia recently made a significant gas discovery on the South Andaman licence in offshore North Sumatra. Harbour Energy holds a 20.0% stake in the South Andaman licence. Says Layaran-1 is the first of a four well exploration campaign. Adds that rig will now move to drill the Halwa and Gayo wells on the Andaman II licence.

Current stock price: 238.50 pence, up 1.9% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 22%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

