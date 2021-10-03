Huntington Beach mayor calls California oil spill 'environmental catastrophe'

(Adds comments from California State Assembly member, Gov.
Gavin Newsom's office, background on California offshore
drilling)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct 3 (Reuters) - A large oil
spill off the southern California coast was described as an
"environmental catastrophe" by the mayor of Huntington Beach on
Sunday, as the breach of an oil rig pipeline left dead fish and
birds strewn on the sand and offshore wetlands clogged with oil.
An estimated 126,000 gallons, or 3,000 barrels, had spread
into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific
Ocean since it was first reported on Saturday morning, said Kim
Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, at a press conference. The
beachside city, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, was bearing
the brunt of the spill.
Carr, who called the spill a "potential ecological
disaster," added: "Our wetlands are being degraded and portions
of our coastline are now covered in oil."
The spill was caused by a breach connected to the Elly oil
rig and stretched from the Huntington Beach Pier down to Newport
Beach, a stretch of coast popular with surfers and sunbathers.
Carr said the oil rig was operated by Beta Offshore, a
California subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy
Corporation. Calls to Beta and Amplify went unanswered.
Carr, in her remarks, added: "In the coming days and weeks
we challenge the responsible parties to do everything possible
to rectify this environmental catastrophe."
Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said at a press
conference in Long Beach that the pipeline had now been shut off
and remaining oil suctioned out. He said divers were still
trying to determine where and why the spill occurred.
U.S. Representative Michelle Steel, a Republican
representing part of the affected area, sent a letter to
Democratic President Joe Biden requesting a major disaster
declaration for Orange County, which would free up federal funds
to help with the clean-up efforts.
Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Democratic state assembly member
representing some areas affected by the spill, said she had
"huge concerns" about the extent of the damage to the
environment, communities and local economy.
She told CNN the spill was a "call to action that we need to
stop drilling off our precious California coast."
Oil production off California's coast has declined sharply
since its peak in the 1990s, in part due to the state's strict
environmental rules. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said he
wants to end oil drilling in the state by 2045.
Offshore drilling was restricted in the state after a
devastating 1969 oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara that
dumped 80,000 barrels into the ocean. More recently another
spill off Santa Barbara in 2015 sent as much as 2,400 barrels
onto the shore and into the Pacific.
Oceana, an ocean conservation group, also called for an end
to offshore oil and gas drilling.
Jacqueline Savitz, Oceana's chief policy officer, said in a
statement: "This is just the latest tragedy of the oil industry.
It's well past time to prevent future oil spills by permanently
protecting our coasts from offshore drilling."
The spill occurred in federal waters. In a statement, the
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), a
division of the Interior Department, said it was supporting
response efforts headed by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The bureau said its role was to "assist in identifying the
location and source of any spills and provide technical
assistance in stopping the spillage".
Also involved in the response was the state Department of
Fish and Wildlife, and the California Governor's Office of
Emergency Services, Petrie-Norris said. Newsom's office, in a
statement, said officials there were "working closely" with the
Coast Guard and others to monitor the spill.
On Sunday, the Orange County supervisor Katrina Foley said
the oil had infiltrated the Talbert Marsh, a large ecological
reserve, causing "significant damage."
Beaches were closed to swimming and a local air show was
canceled, although some people were undeterred from setting up
chairs on the beach to enjoy a sunny Sunday or strolling along
the pier.
Carr said officials had deployed 2,050 feet of protective
booms, which help contain and slow the oil flows.
The U.S. Coast Guard, working with local and state agencies,
flew airplanes to assess the spill and had hired contractors to
clean it up.
Officials said they were investigating the cause of the
spill and the type of oil involved.
