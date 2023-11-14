WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Tuesday morning as activity resumed after the long weekend. The ICE canola market was closed Monday for Remembrance Day, while grain and oilseed futures in Chicago traded their usual hours.

Soybean futures rallied sharply higher Monday but were seeing a modest correction Tuesday. Soyoil was at its strongest levels in three weeks, while Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures also were up compared with last week.

Tightening soyoil supplies accounted for some of the strength in the world vegetable oil markets.

Chart-based positioning also contributed to the gains in canola, with prices testing some key trend-line levels.

About 22,100 canola contracts had traded as of 9:48 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:48 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jan 719.70 up 18.60 Mar 726.60 up 17.90 May 730.10 up 16.50 Jul 733.10 up 15.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

