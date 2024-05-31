May 31, 2024 at 10:18 am EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday morning, taking back some of Thursday's losses.

The July and November contracts both tested nearby chart support in overnight activity but managed to turn higher as traders squared positions ahead of the weekend.

Gains in the Chicago soy complex provided spillover support, with European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil also higher on the day.

Relatively favorable weather conditions across the Prairies remained bearish, although recent rains delayed seeding operations in some areas.

About 6,500 canola contracts had traded as of 9:46 a.m. EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:46 a.m. EDT:

Price Change Canola Jul 665.00 up 4.80 Nov 687.60 up 4.40 Jan 695.50 up 4.50 Mar 702.60 up 4.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

