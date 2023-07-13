WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market has surpassed the C$800-per-metric-ton mark despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was higher, but Malaysian palm oil was lower and European rapeseed was mostly lower. Crude oil only gained a few cents with help from easing inflation in the U.S.

The Canadian dollar gained more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close. The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that the country's key interest rate will be raised 25 basis points to 5%.

Nearly 9,400 canola contracts were traded.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:40 a.m. CDT: 

 
                 Price    Change 
Canola      Nov  802.10  up 4.60 
            Jan  801.20  up 2.20 
            Mar  797.00  up 1.30 
            May  788.00  dn 1.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-23 1010ET