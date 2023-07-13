WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market has surpassed the C$800-per-metric-ton mark despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was higher, but Malaysian palm oil was lower and European rapeseed was mostly lower. Crude oil only gained a few cents with help from easing inflation in the U.S.

The Canadian dollar gained more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close. The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that the country's key interest rate will be raised 25 basis points to 5%.

Nearly 9,400 canola contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:40 a.m. CDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 802.10 up 4.60 Jan 801.20 up 2.20 Mar 797.00 up 1.30 May 788.00 dn 1.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-23 1010ET