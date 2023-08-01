WINNIPEG, Manitoba--At the start of the new month and a new marketing year, the ICE Futures canola market fell further below the C$800 per tonne mark despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Rains and thunderstorms are in the forecast today for growing areas in Manitoba and Saskatchewan as well as northern Alberta.

Chicago soyoil was down, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were mixed. Crude oil was lower due to a stronger United States dollar.

The Canadian dollar was down more than half of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

Nearly 13,250 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:40 CDT:

Price Change Nov. 774.00 dn 10.00 Jan. 778.30 dn 9.40 Mar. 779.70 dn 9.00 May 780.50 dn 5.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

