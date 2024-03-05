March 05, 2024 at 10:03 am EST

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were attempting to hang on to their gains Tuesday morning, amid pressure from comparable oils.

While support for canola came from upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, a slip in the Chicago soy complex limited these increases. Modest declines in global crude oil prices also capped any gains.

Declines in canola/rapeseed production in Australia, India and the E.U. underpinned ICE canola futures.

Canola crush margins eased back with the May and July positions between C$167 to C$170 per metric ton above the futures.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish its survey-based planting intentions report on March 11.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged on Tuesday morning, with the loonie at 73.66 U.S. cents.

Approximately 7,700 contracts had traded by 9:37 a.m EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Price Change Canola May 596.80 up 0.80 Jul 604.70 up 0.70 Nov 611.80 up 0.50 Jan 617.00 up 0.10

