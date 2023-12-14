WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made small gains Thursday despite a stronger loonie, as the oilseed tried to climb its way out of a recent downturn.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were both up, but European rapeseed was steady to lower. Crude oil made sharp gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it is planning to make hree key interest rate cuts next year.

The Canadian dollar was up more than four-tenths of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close.

Nearly 12,000 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:38 a.m. CST:

Price Change Canola Jan 661.60 up 1.30 Mar 671.00 up 2.70 May 678.10 up 3.00 Jul 683.20 up 2.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-23 1014ET