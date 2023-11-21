WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made modest gains on Tuesday despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil started the day higher, but Chicago soyoil was virtually unchanged. Crude oil took a step down due to expanding supplies from Western nations.

The Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Monday's close.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that inflation slowed to 3.1% in October compared with 3.8% in September. The federal government will table its fall economic statement in the House of Commons later in the day.

Nearly 10,250 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:41 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jan 720.00 up 3.30 Mar 723.70 up 3.30 May 727.40 up 2.60 Jul 730.60 up 1.40

