WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower Monday morning, following weakness in comparable oils.

Malaysian palm oil was down, while European rapeseed was mostly lower.

Crude oil was also showing weakness after Alberta-based Crescent Point Energy Corp. said it has resumed oil refinery production after being shut down by wildfires.

United States markets are closed Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Friday's close.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:47 CDT: Price Change Canola July 687.40 dn 2.30 Nov. 656.10 dn 2.70 Jan. 660.70 dn 2.80 Mar. 666.10 dn 3.10

