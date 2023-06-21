WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a tumble Wednesday morning, falling by double digits.

Chicago soyoil plunged after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency previewed its biofuel blending levels, showing an increase for 2023 but decreases over the next two years. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil both fell as well. Crude oil, however, stayed steady.

The Canadian dollar was up nearly two-tenths of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

Nearly 17,100 canola contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:38 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jul 730.30 dn 15.20 Nov 695.80 dn 19.00 Jan 702.80 dn 17.90 Mar 708.10 dn 16.70

