WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was moving upward Wednesday morning, thanks to support from comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were higher to start the day, while European rapeseed was rising on the nearby contracts and lower on the deferreds. Crude oil was also higher as traders anticipate a large draw from U.S. inventories.

The Canadian dollar was up three-tenths of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan with temperatures in the mid-20 degrees Celsius and higher across the Prairies.

Nearly 9,250 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:39 CDT:

Price Change Canolan Nov 815.80 up 4.00 Jan 821.00 up 2.60 Mar 822.60 up 1.40 May 820.50 up 0.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

