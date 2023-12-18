WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market began the week before Christmas with modest gains as comparable oils rose.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were higher to start Monday. Crude oil was up $2 per barrel after Yemeni rebels attacked a BP vessel transporting vegetable oil on the Red Sea earlier Monday. However, European rapeseed was mostly lower.

The Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Friday's close.

One analyst said canola may be experiencing a "dead cat bounce," but support from soyoil and crude oil could keep canola prices in positive territory.

About 28,100 canola contracts traded at 11:10 a.m. EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Price Change

Jan 649.50 up 4.10

Mar 663.00 up 4.10

May 673.70 up 3.90

Jul 678.40 up 3.90

