WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures continued higher midday Thursday, as the Canadian Prairies remained on the dry side with temperatures likely to be above normal next week.

As canola remained in a weather market, an analyst said the only precipitation the region could see would be scattered thunderstorms.

Support also came from modest gains in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex tempered further increases in canola. A slight downturn in global crude oil prices took support away from the vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar pulled back further at mid-morning Thursday, as the loonie dropped to 74.93 U.S. cents compared with Wednesday's close of 75.34.

Approximately 18,550 canola contracts were traded as of 11:19 a.m. EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:19 a.m. EDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 767.40 up 4.30 Jan 770.10 up 2.20 Mar 772.40 up 0.90 May 774.60 up 0.50

