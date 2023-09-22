WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were a pinch higher at midday on Friday, despite getting mixed support from comparable oils.

In a turnaround, Chicago soybeans were pushing higher along with strong gains in soyoil, however, there were small losses in soymeal. European rapeseed was lower as well, while Malaysian palm oil was relatively steady.

Global crude oil prices, which were on the rise, were back making their presence felt among the vegetable oils with spillover lending support.

While the majority of the Prairies were dry on Friday parts of southern Manitoba were getting rain from a large system affecting the U.S. Northern Plains and the Corn Belt.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported producer deliveries of canola for the week ended Sept. 17 were 554,300 tonnes, higher than the previous week. Canola exports were up as well, although the amount remained small at 27,300 tonnes. Domestic use also increased to 194,100 tonnes.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher at midmorning on Friday, with the loonie at 74.26 U.S. cents compared with Thursday's close of 74.15.

Approximately 16,200 canola contracts were traded as of 11:29 a.m. EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:29 a.m. EDT:

CanolaPriceChange

Nov 726.90 up 1.60

Jan 736.40 up 1.10

Mar 742.50 up 0.20

May 748.10 up 0.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-23 1208ET