WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures fell back at midday on Friday, however, the declines remained above the C$800/ton support level.

"The markets are in a 'I'm going to sell stuff before the weekend' mode," an analyst said.

Canola was firmly on track to close lower two days in a row for the first time in the last month.

Pressure on canola was coming from losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, as well as Chicago soybeans and soymeal.

There was a turnaround in Chicago soyoil, with it climbing higher, which tempered losses in the Canadian oilseed. Small declines in global crude oil prices put a little bit of pressure on the vegetable oils.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported that producer deliveries of canola were down slightly as of July 23 at 336,400 tons.

Meanwhile, exports of the oilseed jumped to 154,200 tons and domestic usage improved to 224,500 tons. There's one week left in the 2022/23 marketing year to report on.

The Canadian dollar was lower at midmorning on Friday, with the loonie slipping to 75.58 U.S. cents compared with Thursday's close of 75.75.

Approximately 14,000 canola contracts were traded as of 11:20 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:20 EDT:

Canola Price Change Nov 813.60 dn 9.90 Jan 815.80 dn 10.00 Mar 815.70 dn 9.10 May 809.00 dn 9.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-23 1207ET