WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were lower at midday on Friday due to losses in the Chicago soy complex.

Declines in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil placed additional pressure on the Canadian oilseed. Meanwhile, an uptick in global crude oil prices tempered further losses in vegetable oils.

Rain is expected for parts of the Alberta over the weekend with Saskatchewan and Manitoba to get scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures across the region are to push into the mid to high 20 degrees Celsius.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported producer deliveries of canola for the week ended July 2 slipped to 325,100 tons.

Exports jumped 80% at 141,400 tons and domestic usage increased to 174,700 tons.

The CGC also reported May exports of the oilseed tallied 538,300 tons, which brought the year-to-date to 7.28 million tons.

The largest importer of Canadian canola by far in 2022/23 has been China, taking in 4.22 million tons, more the three times the 1.16 million seen a year ago.

The Canadian dollar was higher at midmorning on Friday, as the loonie rose to 75.21 U.S. cents compared with Thursday's close of 74.92.

Approximately 12,400 canola contracts were traded as of 11:32 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:32 EDT:

Canola Price Change Nov 757.50 dn 4.50 Jan 761.30 dn 5.10 Mar 764.90 dn 5.10 May 768.70 dn 3.90

07-07-23 1210ET