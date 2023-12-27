WINNIPEG, Manitoba--There was mixed activity on the ICE Futures canola market as it re-opened after Christmas and Boxing Day.

While European rapeseed was up, Malaysian palm oil and Chicago soyoil were both down. Crude oil also lost ground due to greater supply.

The Canadian dollar was up four-tenths of a United States cent compared to Friday's close.

Nearly 10,600 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:38 ET:

Canola Price Change Jan. 647.50 up 2.30 Mar. 654.30 dn 1.00 May 662.90 dn 1.00 Jul. 670.50 up 0.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

