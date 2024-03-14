March 14, 2024 at 10:12 am EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market saw its nearby contracts move upward Thursday morning to go along with largely positive sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were higher, while crude oil also rose due to the International Energy Agency projecting a supply deficit until the end of 2024. However, European rapeseed was mixed.

The Canadian dollar was steady compared to Wednesday's close.

Nearly 9,200 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:38 CDT:

Price Change Canola May 629.20 up 4.20 Jul 637.70 up 2.90 Nov 645.40 up 2.60 Jan 649.60 dn 0.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1010ET