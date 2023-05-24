WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures were trying to gain traction on Wednesday as there was spillover from gains in comparable oils. There were small gains in canola's old crop July contract while the new crop positions were lower.

There were increases in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Upticks in global crude oil prices lent support to the vegetable oils.

However, an analyst pointed to the ongoing debt ceiling issue in the U.S., which he said was putting pressure on the commodity and stock markets.

"The brinksmanship will continue. I don't think anyone has priced in that the U.S. government could default," the analyst commented.

The analyst also said pressure was coming from spring planting on the Prairies and the prospect of a good canola crop.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) issued its monthly supply and demand report, with 2023/24 production pegged at 18.4 million tons, dipping from 18.5 million in April. Canola ending stocks were forecast to be 600,000 tons, for a sharp drop from April's estimate of 1.05 million tons.

The Canadian dollar was at 73.56 U.S. cents on late Wednesday morning.

About 27,100 canola contracts were traded as of 11:35 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:35 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jul 703.80 up 2.20 Nov 664.40 dn 0.60 Jan 667.40 dn 1.50 Mar 670.20 dn 3.40

