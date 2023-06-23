WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market extended its downturn Friday morning despite relative strength in vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were both higher, while European rapeseed was down. Crude oil fell by US$2 per barrel with the markets still assessing hawkish sentiments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Canadian dollar dropped nearly three-tenths of a U.S. cent compared with Thursday's close.

Nearly 10,600 canola contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:38 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jul 733.50 dn 6.30 Nov 707.40 dn 7.70 Jan 712.10 dn 8.20 Mar 712.70 dn 9.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 1008ET