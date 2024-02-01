WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was in the red once again on Thursday morning to go along with weakness in vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were down to start the day. Malaysian palm oil was not traded on Thursday. Crude oil was slightly higher as the Middle East awaits the United States' response to a deadly attack in Jordan.

The Canadian dollar was down more than one-quarter of a U.S. cent compared to Wednesday's close.

Nearly 9,500 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:37 EST:

Canola Price Change Mar. 604.00 dn 6.40 May 610.70 dn 7.30 Jul. 614.80 dn 7.50 Nov. 615.10 dn 7.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

