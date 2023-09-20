WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed to start Wednesday's session while comparable oils were also on both sides of unchanged.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were lower in the morning while European rapeseed was higher. Crude oil took a breather from its recent rally and declined.

The Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

Rain is expected for most of the Prairies later Wednesday with high temperatures ranging from nine degrees Celsius in Calgary to 24C in Winnipeg.

Nearly 16,300 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:41 CDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 735.60 up 1.30 Jan 744.10 up 0.50 Mar 748.90 dn 1.60 May 755.70 dn 1.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-23 1016ET