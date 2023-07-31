WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a tumble to begin the week, falling below the C$800-per-metric-ton mark for the first time since July 13.

Canola followed the lead of Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, which all dropped in price. Crudae oil was higher on stronger demand and incoming Saudi supply cuts. July is set to be crude oil's best month in terms of price movement since April 2022.

The Canadian dollar advanced more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Friday's close.

Nearly 9,400 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:44 CDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 784.10 dn 25.00 Jan 787.10 dn 24.60 Mar 789.20 dn 22.80 May 790.00 dn 16.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

