WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market began the session lower Friday as a part of overall weakness on the markets. Canola hasn't had two consecutive negative sessions in a month.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all in the red to start the day. Crude oil was also in negative territory this morning.

Statistics Canada (StatCan) reported Friday that the country's economy grew 0.3% in May, while also estimating a contraction of 0.2% in June as well as 1% growth for the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar was down more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Thursday's close.

Nearly 6,050 canola contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:44 a.m. CDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 812.60 dn 10.90 Jan 814.80 dn 11.00 Mar 813.40 dn 11.40 May 810.90 dn 7.30

