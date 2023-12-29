WINNIPEG, Manitoba--On the last trading day of 2023, the ICE Futures canola market moved lower despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils. There will be no trading on Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.

Malaysian palm oil was up, but Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were down. Although crude oil was on the rise, it remained on track for its biggest annual drop since 2020.

The Canadian dollar was down one-quarter of a United States cent compared to Thursday's close.

Nearly 3,800 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:39 a.m. ET:

Price Change Mar. 656.50 dn 3.60 May 663.90 dn 3.50 Jul. 670.20 dn 3.30 Nov. 668.20 dn 3.00

