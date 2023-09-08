WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market saw prices drop further down due to pressures from harvest and vegetable oils. Statistics Canada also reported a 13.7% rise in canola ending stocks as of July 31 compared with last year at 1.506 million tonnes.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all down in the middle of Friday trading. However, crude oil was up around US$1 per barrel due to extended supply curbs from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Canadian dollar was up two-tenths of a U.S. cent compared with Thursday's close. StatCan also reported Friday that the nation's unemployment rate remained at 5.5%.

Temperatures across the Prairies are expected to be in the high-teen to low-20 degrees Celsius later Friday with rain in northern parts of Saskatchewan.

One analyst said that while November canola may soon test the C$760 per tonne level, vegetable oil prices appeared to be "buoyant" despite Friday's declines.

About 15,850 contracts had traded at 11:16 a.m. ET. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne:

Canola Price Change Nov 772.60 dn 10.30 Jan 780.00 dn 11.00 Mar 784.70 dn 10.40 May 785.90 dn 10.00

