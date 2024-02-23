WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was down slightly Friday morning, dragged by comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were in negative territory, while crude oil was losing more than US$1 per barrel due to oversupply concerns. Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil was higher.

The Canadian dollar was up one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Thursday's close.

Nearly 8,200 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:37 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Mar. 569.80 dn 0.60 May 580.30 dn 1.00 Jul. 589.00 dn 0.60 Nov. 595.00 dn 1.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1001ET