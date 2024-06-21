WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was on the positive side of unchanged Friday morning after heavy losses Thursday.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all lower to start the day. Crude oil also showed small losses despite declines in U.S. stockpiles.

The Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Thursday's close.

Roughly 9,600 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:40 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jul. 600.10 up 0.70 Nov. 619.60 up 1.50 Jan. 625.80 up 1.40 Mar. 629.70 up 1.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-24 1005ET