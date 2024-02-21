WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market showed some weakness Wednesday morning amid mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

European rapeseed was up and Malaysian palm oil was mostly higher. However, crude oil was steady and Chicago soyoil was lower.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged compared with Tuesday's close.

Nearly 10,800 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:36 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Mar. 582.00 dn 2.80 May 591.40 dn 2.00 Jul. 600.20 dn 1.90 Nov. 605.70 dn 1.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-24 1000ET