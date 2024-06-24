WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower coming out of the weekend due to negative comparable oils and a stronger Canadian dollar.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were both down Monday morning, while European rapeseed was up. Crude oil was also slightly lower.

The Canadian dollar was up one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Friday's close.

Roughly 10,000 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:40 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jul. 600.50 dn 5.60 Nov. 619.90 dn 2.60 Jan. 626.30 dn 2.50 Mar. 629.20 dn 3.30

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-24 1007ET