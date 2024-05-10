May 10, 2024 at 10:14 am EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed Friday morning despite mostly positive sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were higher, while crude oil also was in the green due to rising chances of key interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, Malaysian palm oil was lower.

The Canadian dollar was up three-tenths of a U.S. cent compared with Thursday's close. Statistics Canada reported earlier Friday that the country added 90,000 jobs in April with the unemployment rate remaining at 6.1%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply/Demand Estimates later Friday.

Roughly 7,500 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:45 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jul. 651.50 up 0.20 Nov. 670.50 dn 0.60 Jan. 676.50 dn 0.90 Mar. 681.00 up 0.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

