WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market continued its rally on Tuesday amidst mostly positive sentiment in comparable oils.

Crude oil was trading higher due to speculation over possible interest rate cuts in the United States. Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were also stronger. However, European rapeseed was lower.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up three-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

There were 61,170 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 54,619 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 29,698 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 


 
        Price   Change 
 May    634.40  up 7.50 
 Jul    646.20  up 5.60 
 Nov    658.90  up 4.60 
 Jan    666.70  up 3.80

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
 Months                 Prices                  Volume 
 May/Jul        10.80 under to 14.50 under      6,136 
 May/Nov        21.70 under to 26.90 under        248 
 May/Jan        29.70 under to 35.10 under         47 
 Jul/Nov        10.50 under to 14.00 under      6,800 
 Jul/Jan        19.10 under to 20.30 under        108 
 Nov/Jan        7.70 under to 8.50 under          929 
 Nov/Mar        12.00 under to 13.10 under         26 
 Jan/Mar        2.50 under to 4.80 under          239 
 Jan/May        2.10 under to 3.90 under           11 
 Jan/Jul        2.00 over                          10 
 Mar/May        3.00 over to 1.00 over            276 
 May/Jul        7.60 over to 6.00 over             19

