WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market ended the day higher for the ninth straight session.

Chicago soyoil was up more than 1 U.S. cent per pound, giving a lift to canola prices. Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil was higher after the resumption of trading due to a holiday on Wednesday and European rapeseed was mostly lower. Crude oil was slightly higher after reports of tightened U.S. stockpiles.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Wednesday's close. B.C. port workers withdrew their strike notice to employers on Wednesday night, lessening the chances of another work stoppage.

About 29,751 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 37,185 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 13,356 of the contracts traded. Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Nov 843.00 up 1.30 Jan 839.80 up 3.80 Mar 832.10 up 6.50 May 820.80 up 9.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Dates Spread Volume Nov/Jan 6.50 over to 0.80 over 3,986 Nov/Mar 15.00 over to 8.50 over 432 Nov/May 24.10 over to 21.90 over 16 Nov/Jul 45.10 over to 34.50 over 14 Jan/Mar 9.90 over to 6.30 over 1,459 Jan/May 20.20 over to 19.30 over 30 Mar/May 13.90 over to 10.30 over 549 May/Jul 17.00 over to 11.60 over 114 Jul/Nov 70.00 over to 65.60 over 78

