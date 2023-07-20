WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market ended the day higher for the ninth straight session.

Chicago soyoil was up more than 1 U.S. cent per pound, giving a lift to canola prices. Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil was higher after the resumption of trading due to a holiday on Wednesday and European rapeseed was mostly lower. Crude oil was slightly higher after reports of tightened U.S. stockpiles.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Wednesday's close. B.C. port workers withdrew their strike notice to employers on Wednesday night, lessening the chances of another work stoppage.

About 29,751 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 37,185 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 13,356 of the contracts traded. Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
 
   Price         Change 
   Nov 843.00    up 1.30 
   Jan 839.80    up 3.80 
   Mar 832.10    up 6.50 
   May 820.80    up 9.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Dates        Spread                          Volume 
   Nov/Jan      6.50 over to 0.80 over           3,986 
   Nov/Mar     15.00 over to 8.50 over             432 
   Nov/May     24.10 over to 21.90 over             16 
   Nov/Jul     45.10 over to 34.50 over             14 
   Jan/Mar      9.90 over to 6.30 over           1,459 
   Jan/May     20.20 over to 19.30 over             30 
   Mar/May     13.90 over to 10.30 over            549 
   May/Jul     17.00 over to 11.60 over            114 
   Jul/Nov     70.00 over to 65.60 over             78

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-23 1520ET