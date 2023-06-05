WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower after a back-and-forth session on Monday despite high temperatures and dry conditions on the Prairies.

Chicago soyoil was down, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both on the rise. Crude oil was up US$1 per barrel after Saudi Arabia announced it will cut production by one million barrels per day starting in July.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Friday's close.

About 26,474 canola contracts were traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 28,455 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,050 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
 Canola 
            Price       Change 
 Jul        655.10      dn 2.90 
 Nov        631.10      dn 6.50 
 Jan        636.70      dn 6.60 
 Mar        642.40      dn 6.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months                 Price               Volume 
 Jul/Nov        24.80 over to 20.10 over    5,991 
 Jul/Jan        18.90 over to 15.70 over       66 
 Nov/Jan        5.30 under to 6.00 under      884 
 Nov/Mar        11.20 under to 11.50 under      6 
 Jan/Mar        5.60 under to 5.90 under       38 
 Jan/May        10.70 under                     2 
 Mar/May        4.90 under to 5.20 under       20 
 May/Jul        3.40 under to 3.70 under        9 
 Jul/Nov        40.00 over                      9

