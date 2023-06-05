WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower after a back-and-forth session on Monday despite high temperatures and dry conditions on the Prairies.

Chicago soyoil was down, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both on the rise. Crude oil was up US$1 per barrel after Saudi Arabia announced it will cut production by one million barrels per day starting in July.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Friday's close.

About 26,474 canola contracts were traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 28,455 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,050 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Jul 655.10 dn 2.90 Nov 631.10 dn 6.50 Jan 636.70 dn 6.60 Mar 642.40 dn 6.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Price Volume Jul/Nov 24.80 over to 20.10 over 5,991 Jul/Jan 18.90 over to 15.70 over 66 Nov/Jan 5.30 under to 6.00 under 884 Nov/Mar 11.20 under to 11.50 under 6 Jan/Mar 5.60 under to 5.90 under 38 Jan/May 10.70 under 2 Mar/May 4.90 under to 5.20 under 20 May/Jul 3.40 under to 3.70 under 9 Jul/Nov 40.00 over 9

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 1532ET