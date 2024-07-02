WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market came out of the Canada Day weekend with a huge boost from vegetable oils.

August soyoil in Chicago was up, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil also rose sharply. Crude oil was slightly higher due to tensions in the Middle East and the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic.

One analyst said Indonesia threatening tariffs on Chinese good made palm oil prices rise to two-month highs. There was also talk Europe recently made purchases of Canadian canola.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Friday's close.

There were 66,536 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 29,390 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 19,024 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Nov 651.10 up 24.00 Jan 658.40 up 23.50 Mar 664.30 up 22.50 May 668.10 up 21.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 6.70 under to 8.10 under 7,151 Nov/Mar 12.90 under to 14.00 under 209 Nov/May 18.40 under to 18.60 under 30 Jan/Mar 5.80 under to 7.00 under 1,652 Jan/May 10.20 under to 10.50 under 40 Mar/May 3.60 under to 4.70 under 217 May/Jul 0.30 under to 1.20 under 97 Jul/Nov 36.80 over to 33.00 over 110 Jul/Jan 40.20 over 1 Nov/Jan 3.90 over to 3.60 over 5

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-24 1532ET