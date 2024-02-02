WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures busted through the C$600 per-metric-ton support level in the front contracts, and prices hit some of their lowest levels since September 2020.

Increased farmer deliveries of canola coupled with lackluster exports weighed on the oilseed's values on Friday.

Additional pressure on canola came from sharp declines in the Chicago soy complex along with more modest losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Weakness in global crude-oil prices weighed on vegetable oil values.

The Canadian dollar fell back, at 74.28 U.S. cents compared to Thursday's close of 74.60.

There were 55,789 contracts traded on Friday, compared to Thursday when 43,762 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 44,010 contracts traded.


Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 


 
   Contracts  Price   Change 
   Mar        592.10  dn 9.10 
   May        598.60  dn 9.80 
   Jul        602.60  dn 10.10 
   Nov        602.50  dn 10.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
   Contracts  Prices                    Volume 
 
   Mar/May     6.00 under to 7.90 under 14,156 
   Mar/Jul    10.50 under to 11.70 under   975 
   Mar/Nov    10.20 under to 11.40 under    24 
   May/Jul     4.00 under to 4.60 under  4,999 
   May/Nov     3.80 under to 4.20 under     45 
   Jul/Nov     0.50 over to 0.50 under   1,806

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 1541ET