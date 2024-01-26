WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market started Friday's session sharply lower but managed to recover as the day progressed to settle with small gains.

While losses in Chicago soybean futures put some pressure on values, soyoil posted solid advances and Malaysian palm oil neared contract highs.

Talk of export demand coming forward at the lows was also supportive. However, weekly Canadian canola exports were soft at only 34,600 tons, according to Canadian Grain Commission data.

That took the crop year-to-date total to 2.72 million tons, which compares with 4.11 million at the same point the previous year.

Farmers were still thought to be sitting on large amounts of unpriced canola which was limiting the advances. A total of 7.80 million tons of canola was delivered into the commercial pipeline through 25 weeks of the marketing year, which compares with 9.59 million tons in 2022/23.

There were an estimated 37,230 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 34,614 contracts traded.

Spreading accounted for 24,550 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change Mar 624.20 up 1.10 May 629.40 up 1.00 Jul 633.00 up 0.80 Nov 631.30 up 1.00 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Mar/May 4.60 under to 6.00 under 7,612 Mar/Jul 8.00 under to 9.60 under 1,204 Mar/Nov 6.50 under to 7.80 under 64 May/Jul 3.00 under to 4.00 under 2,945 May/Nov 1.50 under to 1.70 under 2 Jul/Nov 2.10 over to 1.50 over 443 Nov/Jan 4.80 under 5

