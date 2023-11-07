WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market saw modest losses on Tuesday, following the lead of large declines from crude and vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil was down by more than one United States cent per pound, while crude oil fell more than three U.S. dollars per barrel due to concerns over demand and interest rates. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also lower.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down four-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

There were 18,782 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 32,192 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,658 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 


 
        Price    Change 
 Jan    700.60   dn 1.90 
 Mar    708.40   dn 1.40 
 May    712.90   dn 1.70 
 Jul    716.90   dn 2.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
 Months                Prices            Volume 
 Jan/Mar    7.10 under to 7.90 under      2,336 
 Jan/May    11.70 under to 12.60 under       50 
 Mar/May    4.30 under to 5.00 under        764 
 Mar/Jul    8.20 under to 9.20 under          5 
 May/Jul    3.40 under to 4.70 under        429 
 Jul/Nov    13.80 over to 9.40 over         245

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-23 1532ET