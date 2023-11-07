WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market saw modest losses on Tuesday, following the lead of large declines from crude and vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil was down by more than one United States cent per pound, while crude oil fell more than three U.S. dollars per barrel due to concerns over demand and interest rates. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also lower.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down four-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

There were 18,782 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 32,192 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,658 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Jan 700.60 dn 1.90 Mar 708.40 dn 1.40 May 712.90 dn 1.70 Jul 716.90 dn 2.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 7.10 under to 7.90 under 2,336 Jan/May 11.70 under to 12.60 under 50 Mar/May 4.30 under to 5.00 under 764 Mar/Jul 8.20 under to 9.20 under 5 May/Jul 3.40 under to 4.70 under 429 Jul/Nov 13.80 over to 9.40 over 245

