WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market went into negative territory again on Friday despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed traded lower, while Malaysian palm oil closed higher. Crude oil gained more than US$1 per barrel due to increasing tensions in the Middle East.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Thursday's close.

More than 400 unionized workers at Viterra in Saskatchewan are set to go on strike this afternoon after failing to reach a new deal with management. The two sides met in Regina on Thursday where issues including wages and work-life balance were discussed.

There were 25,010 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 30,559 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,192 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change Mar 618.90 dn 12.60 May 626.80 dn 12.60 Jul 633.10 dn 12.50 Nov 632.70 dn 12.30 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Jan/Mar 9.00 under 347 Mar/May 7.50 under to 8.40 under 2,806 Mar/Jul 13.40 under to 14.60 under 317 Mar/Nov 13.60 under to 14.00 under 32 May/Jul 5.70 under to 6.30 under 1,180 May/Nov 5.70 under to 5.90 under 84 Jul/Nov 1.60 over to 0.20 over 830

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1516ET