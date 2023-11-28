WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made gains on Tuesday on a combination of support from comparable oils and short covering by the funds.

Chicago soyoil gained nearly two United States cents per pound. Meanwhile, European rapeseed was also higher and crude oil saw sharp rises on speculation Saudi Arabia is pushing for production cuts. However, Malaysian palm oil was mixed.

The Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

There were 57,127 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 31,961 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 38,018 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change Jan 707.60 up 5.30 Mar 711.50 up 6.60 May 717.00 up 8.60 Jul 721.20 up 9.70 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Jan/Mar 2.20 under to 4.00 under 14,113 Jan/May 6.00 under to 9.40 under 701 Jan/Jul 8.80 under to 13.50 under 148 Jan/Nov 3.30 over to 2.30 over 5 Mar/May 3.40 under to 5.70 under 2,189 Mar/Jul 6.90 under to 9.90 under 283 Mar/Nov 3.60 over to 2.90 over 34 May/Jul 2.50 under to 4.60 under 994 Jul/Nov 12.90 over to 9.90 over 542

