WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was under pressure from comparable oils on Thursday after two days of gains.

Chicago soyoil lost more than one cent per pound and European rapeseed was also lower. Crude oil lost more than one dollar per barrel. There was no trading in Malaysian palm oil because of a holiday.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was unchanged compared to Wednesday's close.

Rain was expected for all three Prairie provinces. High temperatures were in the high-teens Celsius in Alberta and Saskatchewan, while southern Manitoba saw the mercury rise to above 20 degrees.

About 33,979 canola contracts were traded, which compares with Wednesday when 52,600 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 22,386 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Contracts Prices Change 

   Nov        715.50  dn 10.60 
   Jan        724.30  dn 10.40 
   Mar        731.10  dn  8.90 
   May        734.70  dn  8.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Contracts  Prices                     Volume 
   Nov/Jan     7.70 under to 9.00 under  6,276 
   Nov/Mar    12.50 under to 15.90 under   279 
   Nov/May    17.40 under to 20.00 under    15 
   Nov/Jul    17.80 under to 20.30 under     6 
   Jan/Mar     4.50 under to 7.30 under  3,412 
   Jan/May     7.40 under to 11.30 under    42 
   Jan/Jul    12.00 under to 13.40 under   207 
   Mar/May     2.80 under to 4.20 under    692 
   May/Jul     2.10 under to 2.90 under    243 
   Jul/Nov    25.00 over to 23.50 over      21

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


09-28-23 1524ET