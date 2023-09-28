WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was under pressure from comparable oils on Thursday after two days of gains.

Chicago soyoil lost more than one cent per pound and European rapeseed was also lower. Crude oil lost more than one dollar per barrel. There was no trading in Malaysian palm oil because of a holiday.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was unchanged compared to Wednesday's close.

Rain was expected for all three Prairie provinces. High temperatures were in the high-teens Celsius in Alberta and Saskatchewan, while southern Manitoba saw the mercury rise to above 20 degrees.

About 33,979 canola contracts were traded, which compares with Wednesday when 52,600 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 22,386 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Contracts Prices Change

Nov 715.50 dn 10.60 Jan 724.30 dn 10.40 Mar 731.10 dn 8.90 May 734.70 dn 8.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Prices Volume Nov/Jan 7.70 under to 9.00 under 6,276 Nov/Mar 12.50 under to 15.90 under 279 Nov/May 17.40 under to 20.00 under 15 Nov/Jul 17.80 under to 20.30 under 6 Jan/Mar 4.50 under to 7.30 under 3,412 Jan/May 7.40 under to 11.30 under 42 Jan/Jul 12.00 under to 13.40 under 207 Mar/May 2.80 under to 4.20 under 692 May/Jul 2.10 under to 2.90 under 243 Jul/Nov 25.00 over to 23.50 over 21

